Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/17/26: McD’s Apple Pie, Trump Deal
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Indiana State Fair lineup announced
McDonalds bringing back the Fried Apple Pie
Trump answering reporters on “the deal”
Chuck Goodrich to be named Indiana Commerce Secretary
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