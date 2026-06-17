Severe Weather Expected Across Indiana in Two Waves

Source: NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Forecasters warn that all forms of severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, are possible across Indiana today as two rounds of storms move through the state.

The first round is expected to arrive around midday as a warm front lifts north. Some storms could produce wind gusts up to 45 mph, with the greatest tornado threat focused across northern Indiana.

A second round of severe weather could develop between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Forecasters say conditions in Illinois will play a key role in determining how strong those storms become before reaching Indiana.

Residents are urged to monitor forecasts, keep phones charged and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

The threat moves out by Thursday, with quieter weather expected through Friday. Rain chances return over the weekend, including scattered showers Saturday and additional storms possible on Father’s Day.