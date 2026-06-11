Listen Live
Close
Work

Learning a new skill becomes a top career move as workers seek better pay

More workers are learning a new skill to grow their income without changing careers. Read more to see which skills may help job seekers stay competitive.

Published on June 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Learning a new skill becomes a top career move for better pay
Pixabay.com royalty-free image #798175, 'road sign town sign training skills teaching concept presentation coach seminar improvement tutor business work education teacher practice talent traffic sign shield street sign traffic place name sign skills skills skills skills skills improvement teacher teacher teacher practice' uploaded by user geralt, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/en/road-sign-town-sign-training-skills-teac-798175/ on October 5th, 2018. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

If you want to stay competitive, learning a new skill like data analysis, AI literacy, cloud computing, or project management can give you an edge. Skills such as customer service, digital marketing, and video editing are also in demand across many fields.

According to the World Economic Forum, 170 million jobs could be created by 2030, even as 92 million existing positions are displaced, with overall changes affecting 22% of the workforce. As job requirements evolve, many workers are building new skills to remain competitive and improve their earning potential.

What Are the Benefits of Learning a New Skill at Work?

When you build new skills, you gain access to better pay because employers place a higher value on people who can handle changing job demands. Some skills also create higher earning opportunities that extend beyond your regular job.  For instance, decorative concrete training classes can teach you how to create attractive floor finishes and provide those services to clients for extra income.

Adding new knowledge to your skill set can provide other advantages, including:

  • Expanding your career options
  • Making your daily tasks easier to manage
  • Providing long-term job security

How Long Does It Take to Learn a New Skill at Work?

You can usually pick up the basics of a new skill in a few weeks, though mastery takes several months. The progress you make when learning a new skill depends on:

  • What it is you’re learning
  • The time you set aside each week to learn
  • Your previous experience with similar tasks

High-Value Skills for Career Growth

Job requirements continue to change as technology advances and industries adopt new ways of doing business. Keeping your skills up to date will help you remain valuable in the job market, and the following skills can help support your career growth:

Data Analysis

Companies rely on data to make decisions about sales, customers, and operations. Learning data analysis allows you to turn information into insights that help your team make smarter decisions. Some of the essential new skills to learn when you’re new to the field include:

  • Microsoft Excel
  • Google Sheets
  • Power BI
  • Tableau
  • SQL

AI Literacy

Regardless of your industry, knowing how to use AI will help you complete tasks faster and improve the quality of your work. AI can assist in multiple areas, including:

  • Research
  • Writing
  • Data analysis
  • Customer support
  • Content creation

Most companies are integrating AI into their workflows. As a result, learning how to write clear prompts and evaluate AI-generated results is becoming increasingly valuable.

Project Management

Every business relies on people who can keep projects moving and make sure important tasks get done on time. When you learn project management, it makes you valuable in almost any field because you become better at:

  • Organizing tasks
  • Coordinating with other people
  • Setting priorities
  • Managing deadlines
  • Managing resources more effectively

Project management skills are transferable and provide value even during times of job shifting.

Customer Service

Businesses across every industry depend on positive customer experiences to keep customers coming back. By developing customer service skills, you can:

  • Communicate more effectively
  • Resolve problems with ease
  • Create better experiences for customers

Customer support is one of the fastest trades to learn when you enroll in training programs and gain hands-on experience with common support tools.

Digital Marketing

Digital marketing skills help businesses reach people online and turn interest into sales. Whether you want to grow in your current position or you’re looking for a career change, the following digital marketing skills can help you stand out:

  • Social media marketing
  • Search Engine Optimization
  • Email marketing
  • Content creation
  • Google Ads management

Digital marketing helps businesses reach customers through online channels such as search engines, social media, email, and websites.

Video Editing

Video editing has become a valuable skill because brands rely on video content to reach people online. Learning how to edit videos can help you create content for social media, websites, and marketing campaigns across different industries. Free tools and beginner tutorials make it easy to build the necessary skills and create sample projects for future employers and clients.

Cloud Computing

Cloud computing skills are most useful in industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, and retail, where companies rely on online systems to manage data and applications. If your employer already uses cloud-based systems, learning cloud platforms can open new opportunities without changing jobs. Some of the most widely used platforms include:

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Learn a New Skill for a Job?

Online courses are one of the easiest ways to learn job skills because they let you study at your own pace. Other ways to learn new skills include:

  • Professional certifications
  • Employer training programs
  • Mentorship from experienced coworkers
  • Volunteer opportunities

Applying what you learn through real tasks makes new information easier to remember.

What Are Some Ways You Can Showcase Your Skills to an Employer?

Employers want proof that you can apply your knowledge in real situations, not just list skills on a resume. Building a portfolio of your projects gives employers a chance to see your skills in action. To build a portfolio that stands out:

  • Include your best projects instead of every project
  • Explain the problem you solved in each project
  • Highlight measurable results when possible
  • Keep your portfolio updated as you gain experience

How Do You Decide What Skills to Learn?

When deciding which new qualifications to pursue, start by identifying the type of career you want and then focus on the skills that support that goal. Other factors worth considering before settling on a particular skill include:

  • Industry demand
  • Income potential
  • Your existing strengths
  • Time required to learn the skill

Make Learning a New Skill Part of Your Career Plan

Learning a new skill is one of the most practical ways to increase your value in a changing job market. By building expertise in areas like AI literacy, project management, customer service, and video editing, you place yourself in a better position to earn higher pay.

Enjoyed this article? Explore this site for more helpful guides on career development.

Related Tags

NN

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 Million

President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

Nhi Kha Nguyen
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Woman Arrested in Downtown Indianapolis Triple Shooting

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Violence Spreading To The Donut Counties

Local News
A man in a suit stands in front of a display showing mugshot-style photos of several individuals. The text below states "Charges are mere allegations. All Defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hendricks Co. Prosecutor: Marion Co. Crime Spillover Is Fact

Mike Braun Calls out Indy Mayor
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun: State Will Continue to Step In to Help Crime-Ridden Cities

A grassy field with several red fire trucks and a recreational vehicle parked on the grass.
Local  |  Staff

Multiple Crews Battle Early Morning Garage Fire in Hancock County

San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks - NBA Finals
Sports News  |  John Herrick

Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby Propels Knicks to Victory

A weather map showing a severe thunderstorm risk for parts of Indiana, with hazards like damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding. The map includes city names and a legend.
Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Night, Cool Down Coming

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Banks Bill Targets Online Pornography with Age Verification Rules

Attorney General Todd Rokita New Logo
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

AG Wants Regulation of Abortion Pill Over Contaminated Water Concerns

Portrait of a young Black woman with short curly hair looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Charged with Stealing LEGO Sets from Noblesville Bookstore

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Law Enforcement Watching for Summer Street Takeovers in Indianapolis

Four people in business attire speaking at a podium, one person in a red shirt and three men in suits.
Politics  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

How GOP Candidates are Pitching for Indiana Secretary of State Bid

Headshot of a man with short blond hair and a beard, wearing a red and black shirt, against a gray background.
Local  |  Staff

Man Wanted for Child Molestation Arrested at Frankfort Park

Exterior of the Varsity Social Club building with large text signage on the facade.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

A film crew with cameras and lighting equipment filming a vintage Volkswagen van in a grassy field surrounded by trees.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Filmmakers Bring ‘Micronation’ Feature Film to Life

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Person Hits and Kills Child with Their Vehicle in Westfield

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close