Learning a new skill becomes a top career move as workers seek better pay

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #798175, 'road sign town sign training skills teaching concept presentation coach seminar improvement tutor business work education teacher practice talent traffic sign shield street sign traffic place name sign skills skills skills skills skills improvement teacher teacher teacher practice' uploaded by user geralt, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/en/road-sign-town-sign-training-skills-teac-798175/ on October 5th, 2018. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

If you want to stay competitive, learning a new skill like data analysis, AI literacy, cloud computing, or project management can give you an edge. Skills such as customer service, digital marketing, and video editing are also in demand across many fields.

According to the World Economic Forum, 170 million jobs could be created by 2030, even as 92 million existing positions are displaced, with overall changes affecting 22% of the workforce. As job requirements evolve, many workers are building new skills to remain competitive and improve their earning potential.

What Are the Benefits of Learning a New Skill at Work?

When you build new skills, you gain access to better pay because employers place a higher value on people who can handle changing job demands. Some skills also create higher earning opportunities that extend beyond your regular job. For instance, decorative concrete training classes can teach you how to create attractive floor finishes and provide those services to clients for extra income.

Adding new knowledge to your skill set can provide other advantages, including:

Expanding your career options

Making your daily tasks easier to manage

Providing long-term job security

How Long Does It Take to Learn a New Skill at Work?

You can usually pick up the basics of a new skill in a few weeks, though mastery takes several months. The progress you make when learning a new skill depends on:

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What it is you’re learning

The time you set aside each week to learn

Your previous experience with similar tasks

High-Value Skills for Career Growth

Job requirements continue to change as technology advances and industries adopt new ways of doing business. Keeping your skills up to date will help you remain valuable in the job market, and the following skills can help support your career growth:

Data Analysis

Companies rely on data to make decisions about sales, customers, and operations. Learning data analysis allows you to turn information into insights that help your team make smarter decisions. Some of the essential new skills to learn when you’re new to the field include:

Microsoft Excel

Google Sheets

Power BI

Tableau

SQL

AI Literacy

Regardless of your industry, knowing how to use AI will help you complete tasks faster and improve the quality of your work. AI can assist in multiple areas, including:

Research

Writing

Data analysis

Customer support

Content creation

Most companies are integrating AI into their workflows. As a result, learning how to write clear prompts and evaluate AI-generated results is becoming increasingly valuable.

Project Management

Every business relies on people who can keep projects moving and make sure important tasks get done on time. When you learn project management, it makes you valuable in almost any field because you become better at:

Organizing tasks

Coordinating with other people

Setting priorities

Managing deadlines

Managing resources more effectively

Project management skills are transferable and provide value even during times of job shifting.

Customer Service

Businesses across every industry depend on positive customer experiences to keep customers coming back. By developing customer service skills, you can:

Communicate more effectively

Resolve problems with ease

Create better experiences for customers

Customer support is one of the fastest trades to learn when you enroll in training programs and gain hands-on experience with common support tools.

Digital Marketing

Digital marketing skills help businesses reach people online and turn interest into sales. Whether you want to grow in your current position or you’re looking for a career change, the following digital marketing skills can help you stand out:

Social media marketing

Search Engine Optimization

Email marketing

Content creation

Google Ads management

Digital marketing helps businesses reach customers through online channels such as search engines, social media, email, and websites.

Video Editing

Video editing has become a valuable skill because brands rely on video content to reach people online. Learning how to edit videos can help you create content for social media, websites, and marketing campaigns across different industries. Free tools and beginner tutorials make it easy to build the necessary skills and create sample projects for future employers and clients.

Cloud Computing

Cloud computing skills are most useful in industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, and retail, where companies rely on online systems to manage data and applications. If your employer already uses cloud-based systems, learning cloud platforms can open new opportunities without changing jobs. Some of the most widely used platforms include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Learn a New Skill for a Job?

Online courses are one of the easiest ways to learn job skills because they let you study at your own pace. Other ways to learn new skills include:

Professional certifications

Employer training programs

Mentorship from experienced coworkers

Volunteer opportunities

Applying what you learn through real tasks makes new information easier to remember.

What Are Some Ways You Can Showcase Your Skills to an Employer?

Employers want proof that you can apply your knowledge in real situations, not just list skills on a resume. Building a portfolio of your projects gives employers a chance to see your skills in action. To build a portfolio that stands out:

Include your best projects instead of every project

Explain the problem you solved in each project

Highlight measurable results when possible

Keep your portfolio updated as you gain experience

How Do You Decide What Skills to Learn?

When deciding which new qualifications to pursue, start by identifying the type of career you want and then focus on the skills that support that goal. Other factors worth considering before settling on a particular skill include:

Industry demand

Income potential

Your existing strengths

Time required to learn the skill

Make Learning a New Skill Part of Your Career Plan

Learning a new skill is one of the most practical ways to increase your value in a changing job market. By building expertise in areas like AI literacy, project management, customer service, and video editing, you place yourself in a better position to earn higher pay.

Enjoyed this article? Explore this site for more helpful guides on career development.