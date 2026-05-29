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Indiana Toll Text Scam Raises New AI Fraud Fears

A former FBI agent explains how AI is making scams more believable — and more dangerous.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Early morning aerial of Interstate 65 at Raymond Street - Garfield Park, Indianapolis, Indiana
Source: shermancahal / Getty

Are you prepared to face the latest wave of scams that are sweeping the nation? A recent conversation with Doug Kouns, a former FBI special agent revealed the shocking truth about how scammers are using AI to create convincing and realistic scams that are targeting unsuspecting victims.

One of the most prevalent scams making the rounds is the Indiana traffic scam, where scammers send fake documents that look like they’re from the state’s toll authorities, claiming you owe money for unpaid tolls. But don’t be fooled – these are not legitimate messages. “They’re not asking for a lot of money, and that’s what makes people think, ‘Oh, this is probably not real, but I’ll just pay it to be safe,'” said Kouns. “But the problem is, once you pay, they’ve got your credit card information, and that’s a bigger danger.”

The use of AI is a game-changer in these scams. It allows scammers to create convincing messages that are almost impossible to spot, and they can be sent to a large audience at a fraction of the cost. “AI makes them to a level of realism that we haven’t seen in the past,” Kouns explained. “They’re not as easy to spot, and they can run them more often, faster, cheaper, and hit a larger audience with them.”

But how can you protect yourself from these scams? Kouns offered some sage advice: “If you start checking some of these things, you’ll find that they’re not right… Don’t ever call the number that’s provided with what’s likely the scam. Look and see who they’re saying they’re from, and look them up independently.” He also emphasized the importance of verifying information, saying, “Nobody is going to send you a text saying you owe money – they’re never going to text you that stuff.”

Another alarming trend is the use of voice cloning technology, which allows scammers to create convincing voice messages that sound like they’re coming from a real person. “They can spoof the phone numbers, they can make it look like it’s coming from a 317 area code, or wherever they want it to look like,” Kouns warned. “They can do a mockup of a business’s website that’s almost impossible to distinguish from the legitimate one.”

You can listen to the full interview with former FBI special agent Doug Kouns here:

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