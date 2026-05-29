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Bessent Backs Trump $250 Bill for America’s 250th

A proposed Trump $250 bill for America’s 250th anniversary is drawing attention in Washington.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Bessent WH Briefing
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the idea of placing President Donald Trump’s image on a special $250 bill commemorating the United States’ 250th anniversary, despite current laws banning living people from appearing on American currency.

Speaking during a White House press briefing Thursday, Bessent responded to reports that Trump administration officials are considering the commemorative note. “I don’t think that there’s anything untoward about having the president of the United States — the person who is president of the United States — on the 250th-anniversary bill,” he said.

Federal law, which has been in place for about 160 years, prohibits living individuals and current officials from appearing on US coins or paper money. South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson introduced legislation last year that would allow a currency note featuring Trump.

Bessent said any decision to change the law would rest with Congress. He noted that the restrictions were originally created in part to prevent officials from promoting themselves through currency.

“As Treasury Secretary, I have two mandates for US currency,” Bessent said. “At present, no living person can be on US currency and the currency must say ‘In God We Trust.’” He added that the matter is now “all up on Capitol Hill.”

The treasury secretary also defended reports that Treasury officials are already preparing for the possibility of printing such a note before Congress acts. “We prepare for everything,” he said, adding, “We will stick to the law.”

Bessent was the latest senior administration official to fill in during White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s maternity leave.

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