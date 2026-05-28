Cracker Barrel Giving Away Free Food and Gas

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Cracker Barrel is giving customers a chance to win free food and gas this summer through its new “Fuel Your Summer Road Trip” sweepstakes. The promotion runs from May 19 through July 26 and will award 250 Cracker Barrel Rewards members with $1,000 in prizes each — including a $500 Cracker Barrel gift card and a $500 gas gift card. The company plans to choose 25 winners every week during the 10-week campaign.

To enter, customers must join Cracker Barrel Rewards, the chain’s free loyalty program. Members can earn entries by purchasing qualifying entrees through dine-in, takeout or delivery orders placed online or through the Cracker Barrel app. Each entree purchase counts as one entry into that week’s drawing.

Customers can also increase their chances of winning by adding a retail item to their purchase, which earns an extra entry. Cracker Barrel said additional bonus entry opportunities will be introduced throughout the sweepstakes.

“Road trips are synonymous with summer and our goal is to help our guests take the trip, see the country and make new memories,” said Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore. “Fuel Your Summer Road Trip is our way of helping guests make those plans feel a little easier – both at the table and at the pump.”

The promotion comes as high gas prices continue to affect travel plans for many Americans. A Wired Research survey found that 79% of Americans say gas prices will influence their summer vacations, while 65% expect to take fewer trips this year.

Cracker Barrel is also promoting gift cards and its buttermilk pancake mix as additional ways customers can enjoy the brand during the summer season.