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Top Indiana Republicans Abandon Morales Ahead of Convention

Indiana Republicans are rallying behind a new contender in the secretary of state race.

Published on May 22, 2026

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Indiana Politics
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales says he will remain in the race for reelection despite losing support from several prominent Indiana Republicans ahead of next month’s Indiana Republican State Convention.

In a statement Thursday, Morales said Republican delegates — not party leaders — should decide the GOP nominee for secretary of state. “Delegates will decide who will be the Republican nominee for Indiana Secretary of State,” Morales said, adding that he is confident he will secure renomination.

The shakeup came after U.S. Sen. Jim Banks and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita withdrew their support for Morales and backed or encouraged support for newcomer Max Engling, who entered the race Wednesday.

Banks, who employs Engling as a senior advisor, praised him as a “strong conservative” who would protect election integrity, support businesses and farmers, and win in November.

Rokita said he personally urged Morales to suspend his campaign, arguing the office is too important for Republicans to risk losing to Democrats. He cited Morales’ “self-inflicted wounds and issues” as reasons he no longer believes Morales can win the general election. While Rokita did not formally endorse Engling, he encouraged convention delegates to hear him out.

Additional endorsements for Engling came Thursday from Republican Rep. Jim Baird and Rep. Victoria Spartz, both of whom said Republicans should unite behind a candidate they believe can defeat Democrats in November.

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