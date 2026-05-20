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Race Fans Start Your Engines!

As the Indianapolis Motor Speedway gears up for the Indianapolis 500, the excitement is palpable. With the grandstands sold out and the anticipation building, Tony Katz is joined by Doug Boles, the president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to discuss the latest developments and challenges facing the event.

One of the biggest concerns is the weather, which has been unpredictable and wet in recent days.

Boles says about Alexander Rossi, who was involved in a crash and is now recovering. “I think fortunately that he’s feeling better… I have not talked to him today, but his spirits are really high and he is totally focused on getting himself in shape and ready to ready to run this weekend.”

Despite the weather concerns, Boles remains optimistic about the upcoming event. “I’m hopeful to Friday,” he says. “We’re looking at the weather, and it looks like the morning’s gonna be better than the afternoon. We’ve got practice starting at eleven o’clock, so we’re really still hopeful that we’ll get practice in.”

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The IndyCar teams have faced challenges in the past, including issues with car parts and weather-related delays. “You can’t really control the weather,” Boles notes. “So you’re just waiting to see where that ends up.” He explains that the team relies on a combination of local weather forecasts, the National Weather Service, and other experts to make informed decisions.

In terms of preparations, Boles reports that everything is going smoothly. “Preparations are going well,” he says. “We’re not panicked about anything, which makes you wonder what you’re forgetting.” The Indy 500 is also celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country this Sunday.

The IndyCar teams have also faced scrutiny in the past for technical issues, including a recent incident where two teams were sent to the back of the pack due to car problems. “I think this was a pure mistake in terms of the shroud cover that they actually put on the car,” Boles says. “But you’re right, it is one of those things. The rule book is relatively clear with these things, and we saw what happened here last year.”

As the Indianapolis 500 approaches, the excitement is building. With the grandstands sold out and the anticipation high, it’s clear that this is going to be an event to remember. To hear more about the latest developments and challenges facing the IndyCar teams, tune in to the full segment and get ready to experience the thrill of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Listen to the “Race Fans Start Your Engines!” discussion in full here: