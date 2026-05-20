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The Hammer and Nigel Show

McDonald’s Manager Licks Customer’s Fries…

Published on May 19, 2026

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Well, this McDonald’s employee just put the ASS in MASSACHUSETTS. A real “mass-hole,” if you will.

A former McDonald’s manager in Southbridge, Mass. is facing criminal charges after she put fries in her mouth before serving them to a customer.

The 22-year-old woman was the manager on duty when her ex came through the drive thru. She was upset because the ex was seeing someone else and decided to get some revenge. She stuffed several fries in her mouth and spit in the fry container before handing it off to another employee to serve her ex.

Local officers were made aware of the incident after the woman’s video of herself committing the act went viral. That’s right, she wasn’t just petty, but outright stupid.

Between surveillance footage in the restaurant and her own video, officials had plenty of evidence to charge the woman with distributing food containing a harmful substance, which carries a potential penalty of up to five years in state prison.

The local McDonald’s of course confirmed that she along with her co-worker no longer work there.

It’s definitely going to make people think twice the next time the drive-thru asks, ‘Would you like fries with that?’

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