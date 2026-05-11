Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/11/26: School Referends, Unacceptable

Referendums are not the answer. Smart stewardship is

Iran can survive blockade for another 3 to 4 months Wait. Trump said Iran’s response to a deal is unacceptable? I am so shocked – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-iran-peace-proposal-discussions/ ….more – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iran-us-war-attack-may-10-2026/2026/05/10/id/1255773/

Pacers’ Kevin Lee Pritchard apologizes to the fans for losing pick in the 2026 draft