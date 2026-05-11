Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/11/26: School Referends, Trump Iran
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/11/26: School Referends, Unacceptable
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Referendums are not the answer. Smart stewardship is
Iran can survive blockade for another 3 to 4 months
Wait. Trump said Iran’s response to a deal is unacceptable? I am so shocked – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-iran-peace-proposal-discussions/
….more – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iran-us-war-attack-may-10-2026/2026/05/10/id/1255773/
Pacers’ Kevin Lee Pritchard apologizes to the fans for losing pick in the 2026 draft
All is far from lost for Republicans in the Midterms. Dems are giving up on climate change
….more – https://www.axios.com/2026/05/09/2026-midterms-redistricting-trump-virginia