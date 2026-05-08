Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/8/26: Love Tap, Houchin, Jobs
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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It’s a ‘Love Tap’, ceasefire holds
Congresswoman Erin Houchin joins to talk about the election and Rod Bray
Jobs number beats expectations
What’s that TV Theme Song? Film Friday – A Star Is Born (1976 film)
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