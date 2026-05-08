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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/8/26: Love Tap, Houchin, Jobs

Tony Katz: Love Tap, Houchin, Jobs, A Star is Born, Tennessee redistricting

Published on May 8, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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It’s a ‘Love Tap’, ceasefire holds

Congresswoman Erin Houchin joins to talk about the election and Rod Bray

Congresswoman Erin Houchin Speaking
Source: Congresswoman Erin Houchin / Congresswoman Erin Houchin

Jobs number beats expectations

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – A Star Is Born (1976 film)

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