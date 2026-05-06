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Ted Turner, CNN founder, Dies at 87

Turner had five children. He was also once married to Jane Fonda.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Ted Turner At Goodwill Games
Source: Peter Turnley / Getty

Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur who started CNN and TBS, also built a major sports and entertainment portfolio that included the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, and the wrestling company WCW.

He donated about a billion dollars to help create the United Nations Foundation. In recent years, he dealt with health problems, including a progressive brain disorder and pneumonia.

Turner had five children. He was also once married to Jane Fonda.

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