Ted Turner, CNN founder, Dies at 87
Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur who started CNN and TBS, also built a major sports and entertainment portfolio that included the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, and the wrestling company WCW.
He donated about a billion dollars to help create the United Nations Foundation. In recent years, he dealt with health problems, including a progressive brain disorder and pneumonia.
Turner had five children. He was also once married to Jane Fonda.
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