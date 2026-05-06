Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/6/26: Proj Freedom Pause, Rokita
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Rubio defended Project Freedom, then Trump stopped it
Trump setting up the world for the next phase
Todd Rokita throws shade at State Senator Liz Brown
Markets react to pause of “Project Freedom”
More from WIBC 93.1 FM