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Violence And Intimidation Becoming Increasingly Normalized

WHCD Shooter was clearly indoctrinated. His manifesto was full of the kind of left-wing rhetoric repeated in the media and schools

Published on April 28, 2026

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  • Security at the event was lax, in stark contrast to usual high-level protection.
  • Violent and intimidating language is becoming pervasive, even beyond the political class.
  • Parallels drawn to the Reign of Terror in France, where violence was used to silence dissent.
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

Violence And Intimidation Becoming Increasingly Normalized

Last week’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was marred by a shocking assassination attempt, leaving many in the room stunned and wondering how such a security breach could occur. Tony Katz is joined by Tony Kinnett, a national correspondent with The Daily Signal, to discuss the events of that night and what it reveals about the state of our society.

Tony was in the room that evening, and his firsthand account of the events is chilling. “I was walking in the rain, and the car line was ridiculous,” he recalls. “We ended up getting out of our Uber, myself, our White House correspondent Elizabeth Mitchell, and our digital manager Tim Kennedy, through the rain in tuxedos, in ball gowns, and the regular Hunger Games Capital finery.” Despite the glamour of the event, Tony’s experience was anything but ordinary.

As we talked to Tony, it became clear that the security at the dinner was lax, to say the least. “It was anemic,” he describes. “The Secret Service was there, but when there was a big event like this, there are several law enforcement agencies working together in contingency.” Tony’s experience was a stark contrast to the usual high level of security at such events.

But the real concern is what this incident reveals about our society. Tony points out that the rhetoric of violence and intimidation is becoming increasingly normalized, particularly on college campuses. “This guy, the shooter, was clearly indoctrinated in this,” he says. “He was a 31-year-old from California, and his manifesto was full of the kind of rhetoric that produces these individuals in schools all the way down to elementary school.” Tony argues that this kind of language is not just limited to the elected class, but is becoming a pervasive part of our culture.

As we discussed the events of that night and the broader implications, Tony drew parallels to the Reign of Terror in France, where the language of violence and intimidation was used to justify the execution of those deemed enemies of the state. “It’s not just the elected class,” he warns. “This is for anybody who voices an opinion anywhere.” Tony’s words are a sobering reminder of the dangers of normalizing violence and intimidation in our society.

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