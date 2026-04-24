SPLC accused of funding hate groups, raising questions about their true intentions.

Democratic efforts to manipulate redistricting system met with resistance and criticism.

GOP's lack of fight and willingness to lose midterms raises concerns about their strategy.

Source: id-work / Getty

The Democratic Party Doesn’t Always Get What It Wants

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony is joined by Ed Morrissey, a prominent voice on the right, to discuss the latest developments in the world of politics. From the controversy surrounding the Southern Poverty Law Center to the ongoing saga of redistricting in Virginia, Ed shares his insights on the state of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party’s response.

One of the most pressing issues on the table is the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) alleged involvement in funding hate groups. Ed explains, “They paid one of the leaders of the Unite the Right rally $270,000 over the course of years to organize the event, which ended in the death of Heather Heyer.” This revelation has sparked outrage and raised questions about the SPLC’s true intentions.

The conversation also delves into the world of redistricting, where the Democratic Party’s efforts to manipulate the system have been met with resistance. Ed notes, “The question on the ballot was completely misleading, telling voters that the amendment was about restoring fairness, when in reality it was about allowing the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts.” This, he argues, is a clear case of the Democratic Party trying to manipulate the system to their advantage.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Throughout the discussion, Ed provides a critical analysis of the Democratic Party’s tactics, highlighting their willingness to push the boundaries of what is acceptable in pursuit of power. He also touches on the Republican Party’s response, or lack thereof, and suggests that they may be missing an opportunity to capitalize on the Democratic Party’s mistakes.

Tony and Ed also discuss the implications of the SPLC’s actions, with Ed arguing that they are “basically sock puppeting hatred in order to raise money.” This, he believes, is a morally reprehensible tactic that undermines the very principles of justice and equality that the SPLC claims to uphold.

As the conversation comes to a close, Ed emphasizes the importance of holding the Democratic Party accountable for their actions. He notes, “The Republicans have no fight in them. They don’t want to win the midterms. I’m telling you, Republicans want to lose the midterms.” This statement raises questions about the Republican Party’s strategy and whether they are truly committed to winning.

If you’re interested in understanding the complexities of the Democratic Party’s tactics and the Republican Party’s response, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony and Ed’s conversation and gain a deeper understanding of the issues shaping the world of politics today.

Listen to the “The Democratic Party Doesn’t Always Get What It Wants” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio