Hoosiers Averse To New Tolls Or Gas Taxes

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Hoosiers Not Liking Tolling Or Gas Taxes

In the Hoosier state, where the roads are as long as the conversations are complex, Governor Mike Braun joins Tony Katz to tackle some of the state’s most pressing issues. From tolling on I-70 to the ongoing debate over gas taxes, we’re diving into the intricacies of Indiana’s infrastructure and the politics surrounding it.

One of the most pressing concerns is the state’s gas tax, which has been a topic of discussion for years. Governor Braun shares his thoughts on the matter, saying, “The whole idea of tolling or the taxes we currently pay, tolling especially, that’s something that there won’t be any appetite for currently when the issues are affordability, and you know where we weigh in on that, from utilities, that property taxes and so forth, so that feeling out there is bonafide.” It’s clear that the governor is aware of the public’s concerns and is working to address them.

But what about the state’s roads? Governor Braun points out that Indiana has more square miles of interstates per square mile of state than any other place in the country, with a significant portion of commerce passing through the state. He notes that the road funding bill passed in 2017, which increased the gas tax by 10 cents a gallon and 20 cents for diesel, was meant to address the state’s infrastructure needs. However, the governor acknowledges that the results have been mixed, with some areas of the state still in need of improvement.

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The conversation also touches on the issue of commercial driver’s licenses and the impact of illegal immigrants on Indiana’s roads. Governor Braun explains that the state has stepped up enforcement efforts, with Superintendent Anthony Scott doing a “wonderful job” in identifying and addressing the issue. He also mentions that Indiana is not issuing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, unlike some other states like California and New York.

In a surprising turn, the governor reveals that he’s considering extending the suspension of the gas tax for another 30 days, citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the impact on fuel prices. He notes that the state is producing more oil than ever before, which has helped to keep prices relatively low.

The episode also delves into the world of state government, where Governor Braun shares his thoughts on the recent appointment of Adam Krupp as a special advisor to the Department of Child Services. Krupp was previously the director of the department but took a leave of absence and is now returning to the role. The governor explains that Krupp’s pay rate is the same as it was before he took leave, and that the decision was made to bring him back on board due to his experience and expertise.

Finally, the governor discusses the possibility of appointing Tony as the Ambassador for New Business Development for the state of Indiana. Tony campaigns, “I told this to you directly. I absolutely want the gig.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the complexities of Indiana’s infrastructure, the politics surrounding it, and the governor’s vision for the state’s future, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Governor Mike Braun’s insights and perspectives on these important issues.

Listen to the discussion in full here: