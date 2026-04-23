Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hoosiers Averse To New Tolls Or Gas Taxes

Governor Mike Braun tackles the discussion of tolling on I-70, removing the gas tax, and illegal alien CDLs coming in from other states

Published on April 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Governor Braun acknowledges public's aversion to tolling and gas taxes, citing affordability pressures.
  • Indiana has more interstate miles per state area, but road funding results have been mixed.
  • Governor considers extending gas tax suspension to mitigate fuel price impacts from Middle East conflict.
Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Hoosiers Not Liking Tolling Or Gas Taxes

In the Hoosier state, where the roads are as long as the conversations are complex, Governor Mike Braun joins Tony Katz to tackle some of the state’s most pressing issues. From tolling on I-70 to the ongoing debate over gas taxes, we’re diving into the intricacies of Indiana’s infrastructure and the politics surrounding it.

One of the most pressing concerns is the state’s gas tax, which has been a topic of discussion for years. Governor Braun shares his thoughts on the matter, saying, “The whole idea of tolling or the taxes we currently pay, tolling especially, that’s something that there won’t be any appetite for currently when the issues are affordability, and you know where we weigh in on that, from utilities, that property taxes and so forth, so that feeling out there is bonafide.” It’s clear that the governor is aware of the public’s concerns and is working to address them.

But what about the state’s roads? Governor Braun points out that Indiana has more square miles of interstates per square mile of state than any other place in the country, with a significant portion of commerce passing through the state. He notes that the road funding bill passed in 2017, which increased the gas tax by 10 cents a gallon and 20 cents for diesel, was meant to address the state’s infrastructure needs. However, the governor acknowledges that the results have been mixed, with some areas of the state still in need of improvement.

The conversation also touches on the issue of commercial driver’s licenses and the impact of illegal immigrants on Indiana’s roads. Governor Braun explains that the state has stepped up enforcement efforts, with Superintendent Anthony Scott doing a “wonderful job” in identifying and addressing the issue. He also mentions that Indiana is not issuing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, unlike some other states like California and New York.

In a surprising turn, the governor reveals that he’s considering extending the suspension of the gas tax for another 30 days, citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the impact on fuel prices. He notes that the state is producing more oil than ever before, which has helped to keep prices relatively low.

The episode also delves into the world of state government, where Governor Braun shares his thoughts on the recent appointment of Adam Krupp as a special advisor to the Department of Child Services. Krupp was previously the director of the department but took a leave of absence and is now returning to the role. The governor explains that Krupp’s pay rate is the same as it was before he took leave, and that the decision was made to bring him back on board due to his experience and expertise.

Finally, the governor discusses the possibility of appointing Tony as the Ambassador for New Business Development for the state of Indiana. Tony campaigns, “I told this to you directly. I absolutely want the gig.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the complexities of Indiana’s infrastructure, the politics surrounding it, and the governor’s vision for the state’s future, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Governor Mike Braun’s insights and perspectives on these important issues.

Listen to the discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Morning Joe: Iran is a quagmire

Schiff calling out ICE

Today on the Marketplace:  Expensive Lemonade Ceramic Dispenser

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Charmed

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Leaders Challenge Governor on Child‑Welfare Adviser

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Arrested for Bloomington House Fire that Seriously Injured Mother

WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Staff

Fever Get All 44 WNBA Games on National TV

Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Illinois Advances Plan to Keep Bears in Arlington Heights

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Second Man Arrested in Murder of Westfield Poker Player

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plainfield Police: Bank Robbery Suspect Killed in Shooting

gray background, gray sky in the photo
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Early Next Week

Jacob Gill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IMPD Warns of Armed Suspects After Southeast Side Vehicle Break-ins

Police Lights Outside
Local  |  Staff

Tennessee Man Arrested in Indiana After Taking Child from Mother

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Braun: Direct-to-Employer Healthcare Plans Hit State Price Targets

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Colts Host “2026 Schedule Challenge”

Ewelina Connolly
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Allen County Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against Judge

Brian Fulton Mugshot
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Sentenced for 2024 Murder at Indiana Convention Center

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Evansville Police Find Children Living in Filthy Home and Arrest Two People

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close