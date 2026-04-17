Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/17/26: Lilly Nuclear, Judge Thomas
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Lilly going nuclear
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Clarence Thomas talking about personal responsibility
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