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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/17/26: Lilly Nuclear, Judge Thomas

Tony Katz: Lilly Nuclear, Judge Thomas, Sean Spicer, SCOTUS

Published on April 17, 2026

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Lilly going nuclear

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Clarence Thomas talking about personal responsibility

Today on the Marketplace:    HAND PAINTED GHANA MOVIE POSTER “ET” PAINTED ON A FLOUR SACK SIGNED! 

Sean Spicer says SCOTUS considering gutting Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act

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