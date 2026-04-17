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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/17/26: Bears, Europe Jet Fuel

Tony Katz: Tolls for Chicago Bears, Europe Jet Fuel

Published on April 17, 2026

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Tolls for Bears

Illinois Stadium deadline today

Europe to run out of jet fuel in 6 weeks?

Thursday Music Moment on a Friday

ARTIST: Leonard Cohen

SONG: First We Take Manhattan 

ALBUM: I’m Your Man

YEAR: 1988

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – Rocky

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