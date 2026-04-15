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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Muncie Repeal Has Clean Air Advocates Fuming

Tobacco Free Delaware County Coalition think they are allowed to use government to oppress the people and dictate how they operate their lives

Published on April 15, 2026

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  • Cigar enthusiast Tony Katz sees ordinance repeal as a victory for freedom of choice and personal liberty.
  • Katz argues businesses should have the right to allow smoking, and customers can choose to patronize them or not.
  • Katz criticizes anti-smoking advocates for overreach, lacking sound arguments, and disregarding individual freedom.
Glass of whiskey with ice and cigar
Source: karandaev / Getty

Muncie Repeal Has Clean Air Advocates Fuming

A passionate advocate for cigar enthusiasts, Tony Katz shaes his thoughts on a recent development in Muncie, Indiana. The city has repealed its smoke-free air ordinance, allowing cigar smoking in bourbon bars. Tony’s not just celebrating the news; he’s using it as a springboard to discuss the broader implications of government overreach and the importance of individual freedom.

Tony’s a well-known figure in the cigar community, hosting the largest cigar and bourbon review program in the country. He’s not just a aficionado; he’s a passionate advocate for the rights of cigar enthusiasts. When it comes to the recent ordinance repeal, Tony sees it as a victory for common sense. “If I own a business and I want to allow smoking in my business, I should be allowed to,” he argues. “You don’t have to work there. But I don’t believe that the state should have any say or cities should have any say in how I engage my marketing.”

Tony’s not just talking about cigar smoking; he’s talking about the fundamental principles of freedom and individual choice. He believes that people should be free to make their own decisions about what they do and how they live their lives. When it comes to the Tobacco-Free Delaware County Coalition, which has been pushing for smoke-free policies, Tony’s blunt. “These temperance folk who believe that they know best for us, they don’t and their arguments are not just suspect, their arguments are lacking of actual arguments, and they should be dismissed.”

Tony’s not just a critic of the Coalition; he’s also a champion of small businesses. He sees the repeal of the ordinance as a win for entrepreneurs who want to offer cigar smoking experiences. “These bars should be allowed to do what they choose to do and people are free to come in or not come in,” he says. “Because if we were talking about people’s health, why is Jordan Moss and the Tobacco Free Delaware County Coalition okay with bourbon?”

Throughout the episode, Tony delves into the complexities of government overreach and the importance of individual freedom. He’s not just talking about cigar smoking; he’s talking about the fundamental principles of a free society. If you’re interested in hearing more about Tony’s thoughts on this topic and his passion for cigar enthusiasts, tune in to the full episode. Listen to Tony Katz’s conversation about the repeal of the smoke-free air ordinance and the importance of individual freedom.

Listen to the “Muncie Repeal Has Clean Air Advocates Fuming” discussion in full here:     

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