Foster Success Highlights Struggle of Teens Aging Out of Care

Source: Foster Success / Foster Success

INDIANAPOLIS — For the general public, the face of foster care is often a toddler or a young child in need of a home. But for 14-to-26-year-olds in Indiana, the reality of foster care is a race against the clock. As these young people “age out” of state care, they often find themselves standing on the edge of adulthood without a family, a bank account, or a plan.

This May, in honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month, the Indianapolis-based nonprofit Foster Success is putting together a push to transition this “forgotten population” into self-sufficiency.

Breaking Down the Barriers to Adulthood

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, the organization will host its annual “Breaking Down Barriers” event and community open house at its brand-new headquarters located at 550 N. Meridian Street. Unlike a standard office tour, this interactive experience is designed to put guests in the shoes of a foster teen.

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Stations throughout the office will simulate the hurdles older youth face—from the confusion of filing for FAFSA to the logistical nightmare of finding safe housing without a co-signer.

“They may be aging out of a system, but they have never had adult supports or family in their lives,” said Travis Tester, Chief Development and Communications Officer for Foster Success. “If we can’t help them understand how to manage a checking account, or apply for FAFSA, or help them keep safe and reliable transportation, then we can’t expect them to be great stewards in their community.”

More Than Just a Transition: A Holistic Lifeline

Foster Success has grown from its Indiana roots to a national scale, now operating in six other states. However, its heart remains in Indianapolis, where it provides a “one-to-one” or cohort-style support system.

The organization’s mission focuses on four key pillars:

Financial Empowerment: Teaching young adults how to build credit and manage personal finances.

Educational Success: Assisting with college applications and vocational training.

Health and Well-being: Connecting youth to medical resources and mental health support.

A Unique “Hygiene Pantry”: Tester notes a significant gap in state services: while food pantries are common, access to basic hygiene products is not. Foster Success maintains a dedicated pantry where young adults can access soap, deodorant, and personal care items.

One of the most innovative aspects of the program is its focus on networking. Because these young adults often lack a traditional family structure, Foster Success facilitates peer-to-peer support groups. By their 26th birthday, the goal is for every participant to have built their own “chosen family” of mentors and peers that will sustain them long after they leave the program.

How Hoosiers Can Get Involved This May

Foster Success is making it easy for the community to contribute throughout the month of May through local business partnerships:

The Crew Car Wash Partnership: Starting May 1, a dedicated link on the Foster Success website will allow customers to purchase a car wash, with **50% of all sales going directly to the nonprofit.

Friday Coffee Runs: Provider Coffee on East 16th Street will donate a portion of its sales every Friday in May to support Indiana programming.

Donation Drives: The organization is actively seeking community groups to host “Hygiene Drives” to keep their pantry stocked with essential toiletries.

Event Details for the Public:

Event: Breaking Down Barriers & Community Open House

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Drop-in style)

Location: 550 N. Meridian Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Parking: Free surface lot located directly behind the building.

Cost: Free; casual attire.

For those unable to attend the open house, more information on volunteering or donating can be found at http://www.fostersuccess.org.