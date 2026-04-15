Two People Found Dead in Northwest Indianapolis Home

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INDIANAPOLIS — A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday evening in what police say appears to be a murder‑suicide on the city’s near northwest side.

Indianapolis police were called around 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of Congress Avenue after a report of a suicide near West 30th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

When officers got there, they found Rafael Rosado Roman dead outside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said a woman also lived at the home, but they couldn’t reach her at first. When they went inside, they found her unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.