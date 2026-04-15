WB I-465 Closed in Carmel Due to Cut Gas Line

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of westbound I-465 are closed near U.S. 31 in Carmel due to a cut gas line.

The two left lanes of eastbound I-465 are also closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Tim Griffin, public information officer for the Carmel Fire Department, told News 8 around 1:30 p.m. that the closures could last “at least four hours.”

Westbound drivers are being diverted at U.S. 31. Traffic is stopped for several miles, causing significant delays.

Griffin told News 8 that a piece of construction equipment struck an underground gas line at a construction site near Springmill Road, which is also closed to traffic.

People in the area may smell an odor, but Griffin says there is no danger to the public.

Griffin added that cut gas lines are common this time of year as the weather improves and more construction projects begin.