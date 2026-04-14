Listen Live
Close
Local

Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Wawa 5-22-25
Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — Wawa, a popular convenience store chain, recently announced they plan to build over 70 new locations in Indiana in the coming years.

Three of those locations are scheduled to be opened up in Lafayette, Anderson, and Muncie this summer.

Over the next five to eight years, Wawa says they plan to build and open eight to 13 stores per year in Indiana.

Wawa opened up their first Indiana store in Daleville in May 2025.

The store is best known for their coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and specialty drinks, among other things.

Sheetz is another popular convenience store chain and a Wawa competitor. The company announced plans last week to open 100 new locations over the next decade.

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown
Politics  |  Staff

Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate

Indiana Wawa 5-22-25
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lafayette Shooting Involved Dispute Over Young Child

IMPD Reckless Driving Crackdown
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Arrests 7, Seizes Guns in Weekend Reckless Driving Operation

Trey Williams in court
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Teenager Gets Prison Time for Crash that Killed Hamilton Southeastern Graduate

James Raber
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Man Placed on Probation After Child Solicitation Conviction

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Faces Three Rounds of Storms Tuesday–Wednesday

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Announces $200 Million Investment to Expand Child Care

Indiana Fever Draft Picks
Local  |  WISH-TV

‘She’s a winner.’ Fever staff thrilled about No. 10 pick Raven Johnson

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Gas Prices Drop Despite Iran Tensions

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  John Herrick

Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Columbus and New Haven

Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Local  |  John Herrick

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

13 People Sentenced for Armed Drug Trafficking & Dog Fighting Ring

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close