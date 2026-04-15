Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Blue Is Back: Colts Celebrate Mascot with Birthday Bash

INDIANAPOLIS — After a one-year break that can only be described as suspiciously quiet, the Indianapolis Colts are officially bringing back the fan-favorite celebration of their most famous blue four-legged employee.

“Blue’s Birthday Bash,” presented by Everwise Credit Union, returns May 15 at the world-renowned Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where the Sports Legends Experience will once again transform into a full-on birthday playground for the Colts’ beloved mascot.

Blue who is a four-time NFL Mascot of the Year, social media superstar, and certified chaos specialist, will be celebrating another year of skits, sideline shenanigans, and unforgettable gameday antics. When he’s not photobombing fans or inventing new ways to hype up a crowd, he’s busy being one of the league’s most followed mascots across social media (yes, he has opinions, and yes, they’re loud).

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This year’s bash promises a full roster of birthday mischief, including a parade, home run derby, dodgeball games, and surprise appearances from mascot friends across professional sports. Expect high-fives, foam fingers, and at least one moment where things get delightfully out of hand.

Fans of all ages are invited, though space is limited—meaning Blue is once again pretending to enforce “VIP birthday guest lists.” Tickets must be reserved in advance at Colts.com/BluesBirthday while supplies last. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 17 and under, which is probably the closest thing to a birthday gift Blue will ever give anyone.

Festivities run Friday, May 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Sports Legends Experience

3000 N. Meridian St.

Free parking will be available in the visitor garage, Water Clock Lot, Train Lot, and Polar Bear Lot because even mascots know parking logistics are serious business.

For more information or to request an appearance by Blue visit Colts.com/Blue.