Judge Blocks Law Restricting Student IDs for Indiana May Primary

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INDIANAPOLIS – In a ruling just weeks before the Indiana Primary, a federal judge has blocked a new state law that sought to prevent students from using university-issued IDs at the ballot box.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young issued a preliminary injunction on April 14, 2026, prohibiting the state from enforcing the portion of Senate Bill 10 (SB 10) that restricted student IDs. The ruling ensures that students at Indiana public universities can continue to use their school-issued identification to vote in the upcoming May 5th election.

Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell praised the court’s decision, calling it a vital protection for the youngest segment of the electorate.

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“This is a win for student voters and a repudiation of the relentless attack on voters of Indiana,” Sweeney Bell said. “Our poll workers will welcome student IDs issued by state colleges in Indiana as valid proof of identification for voting.”

The Clerk noted that student IDs from state schools must still meet traditional requirements: they must feature the voter’s name, a photograph, and an expiration date.

The Legal Challenge

The lawsuit was brought by Count US IN, Women4Change Indiana, and Josh Montagne, an IU Bloomington student. The plaintiffs argued that SB 10 created an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote, specifically targeting young and out-of-state residents who may not possess an Indiana driver’s license.

In his 34-page entry, Judge Young found that the plaintiffs demonstrated a “reasonable likelihood of success” on the merits of their claim. He noted:

Historical Precedent: Indiana had accepted qualifying student IDs for nearly two decades prior to SB 10.

Lack of Evidence: There was no evidence provided that student IDs had been used to engage in voter fraud.

The “Purcell Principle”: While the ruling comes close to the election, the judge determined that reviving previous practices (accepting the IDs) would not cause undue confusion or disruption for poll workers.

What Voters Need to Know

The legal action specifically addresses the case of Count US IN, et al. v. Diego Morales, et al. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. This preliminary injunction means that even though SB 10 was recently passed, it cannot be enforced while the case moves forward. As a result, student IDs from Indiana public universities remain valid for voting purposes for the duration of this litigation.

While voter registration for the May primary has closed, registered students can now proceed with their state-issued college IDs. Early voting is already underway across Indiana, leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Marion County residents can find sample ballots and early voting locations at Vote.Indy.gov.

If you have questions regarding your ID or voting status, contact the Marion County Election Board at 317-327-5100 or via email at elections@indy.gov.