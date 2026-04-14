Strait of Hormuz blockade disrupts global energy market, with ripple effects on fertilizer and food prices.

Tariffs on fertilizer imports exacerbate shortages, calling for tariff removal to improve farmer access.

Diversifying energy sources and infrastructure is crucial to reduce vulnerability to geopolitical crises.

Source: oticki / Getty

There’s A Fertilizer Crisis That’s Brewing

The recent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has sent shockwaves through the global energy market, leaving many wondering what the future holds. In this episode of our podcast, Tony Katz is joined by E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, to break down the implications of this crisis and explore the potential consequences for the US and the world.

As E.J. explains, “The idea that we can somehow fix this problem with exports is just nonsensical.” With the US accounting for only about 10% of global oil production, even if we were to export all of our oil, we would still only make up for about half of what was lost through the Strait of Hormuz. This reality check is a stark reminder that the US is not immune to the global energy crisis.

The blockade has led to a significant increase in oil prices, with futures contracts showing prices as high as $104 per barrel. But what’s even more concerning is the ripple effect this will have on other markets. E.J. notes that “if you just look at spot prices or dated prices, if you’re looking at delivery of a commodity today or as soon as possible, the prices are actually even higher.” This means that the impact of the blockade will be felt for months to come, long after the immediate crisis has passed.

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One of the most pressing concerns is the fertilizer crisis that’s brewing. As E.J. explains, “farmers are already aware of how much fertilizer has gone up, and if you’re looking at futures contracts and whatnot.” The increased cost of fertilizer will lead to higher food prices, which will be felt by consumers around the world. This is a stark reminder that the energy crisis is not just an economic issue, but a humanitarian one as well.

The conversation also touches on the idea of tariffs and their impact on the economy. E.J. suggests that “it’s time to step away from tariffs, and if so, which tariffs and on which countries.” He argues that the tariffs have increased the cost of fertilizers from abroad, making it harder for farmers to access the resources they need. By removing these tariffs, the US can help alleviate the fertilizer crisis and prevent food prices from skyrocketing.

As we navigate this complex energy crisis, it’s clear that the US and the world are facing a wake-up call. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the vulnerabilities of our energy infrastructure and the interconnectedness of the global economy. As E.J. notes, “we’re at the whim of the Iranians” when it comes to energy, and this is a stark reminder that we need to diversify our energy sources and invest in alternative infrastructure.

If you’re interested in understanding the implications of the energy crisis and how it will impact the US and the world, this segment is a must-listen. Join us as we explore the complexities of the energy market and the potential consequences of this crisis. Listen to the full episode to hear E.J. Antoni’s expert analysis and insights on this critical issue.

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