Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/14/26: Swalwell, US – Iran, Netflix
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Swalwell out
Nancy denies knowing of Swalwell behavior
Rep. Gonzalez to say goodbye as well
“Urgent” talks between Iran and the US
Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard says Democrats’ 2019 impeachment of Trump based on ‘concocted’ evidence
Netflix raising prices
Teen takeovers
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