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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/14/26: Swalwell, US – Iran, Netflix

Tony Katz: Swalwell, US - Iran, Netflix, Teen Takeovers

Published on April 14, 2026

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Swalwell out

Nancy denies knowing of Swalwell behavior

Rep. Gonzalez to say goodbye as well

“Urgent” talks between Iran and the US

Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard says Democrats’ 2019 impeachment of Trump based on ‘concocted’ evidence

Netflix raising prices

Teen takeovers

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