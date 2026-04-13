Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/13/26: Swalwell, Blockade, CA Border

Swalwell drops out of California Governor’s race Eric Swalwell and DAMN! – https://www.politico.com/news/2026/04/10/swalwell-campaign-imploding-amid-sexual-assault-allegation-00867619 ….loses all 21 Congressional endorsements – https://www.axios.com/2026/04/11/eric-swalwell-endorsements-sexual-misconduct ….and the House is looking to clean house of all the weirdos, Democrat and Republican – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/house-lawmakers-swalwell-gonzales-misconduct/ ….Manhattan DA launches investigation – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/eric-swalwell-investigation/2026/04/12/id/1252603/ ….hiring the nanny with campaign funds – https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/who-is-amanda-barbosa-what-we-know-about-illegal-brazilian-nanny-eric-swalwell-paid-with-campaign-funds-101775974561137.html ….and you may be asking, why are Democrats turning on a Democrat? The answer is obvious: The California Gubernatorial primary.

Trump blockade to take effect 10A ET today Vance went to Islamabad to negotiate with Iran. He came home with no deal – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/vance-arrives-in-pakistan-for-peace-talks-with-iran/ Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. ….so we now all know what we already knew: You can’t negotiate with Iran. Stop trying – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iranar-vance-strait-hormuz-april-12 ….President Trump always thinks there is a deal, so he won’t stop trying. But he should. Mostly because nothing the Iranian regime says can be trusted. ….the U.S. is removing mines from Hormuz – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/us-military-removing-mines-strait-of-hormuz/ ….Trump is blocking the Strait – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/iran-pakistan-us/2026/04/11/id/1252596/ ….while Iran threatens to attack those ships – https://nypost.com/2026/04/11/world-news/iran-threatens-to-attack-any-us-navy-ships-that-enter-the-strait-of-hormuz/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app ….and it is more clear that Iran has lost the oil fight – https://x.com/zriboua/status/2043363477725819010?s=20

You can end DoomScrolling brain rot in two weeks – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/two-week-break-reverses-social-media-brain-rot-study/