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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/13/26: Swalwell, Blockade, CA Border

Tony Katz: Swalwell, Blockade, Brain Rot, Northern Border Border

Published on April 13, 2026

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Swalwell drops out of California Governor’s race

Eric Swalwell and DAMN! – https://www.politico.com/news/2026/04/10/swalwell-campaign-imploding-amid-sexual-assault-allegation-00867619

….loses all 21 Congressional endorsements – https://www.axios.com/2026/04/11/eric-swalwell-endorsements-sexual-misconduct

….and the House is looking to clean house of all the weirdos, Democrat and Republican – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/house-lawmakers-swalwell-gonzales-misconduct/

….Manhattan DA launches investigation – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/eric-swalwell-investigation/2026/04/12/id/1252603/

….hiring the nanny with campaign funds – https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/who-is-amanda-barbosa-what-we-know-about-illegal-brazilian-nanny-eric-swalwell-paid-with-campaign-funds-101775974561137.html

….and you may be asking, why are Democrats turning on a Democrat? The answer is obvious: The California Gubernatorial primary.

Trump blockade to take effect 10A ET today

Vance went to Islamabad to negotiate with Iran. He came home with no deal – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/vance-arrives-in-pakistan-for-peace-talks-with-iran/

….so we now all know what we already knew: You can’t negotiate with Iran. Stop trying – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iranar-vance-strait-hormuz-april-12

….President Trump always thinks there is a deal, so he won’t stop trying. But he should. Mostly because nothing the Iranian regime says can be trusted.

….the U.S. is removing mines from Hormuz – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/us-military-removing-mines-strait-of-hormuz/

….Trump is blocking the Strait – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/iran-pakistan-us/2026/04/11/id/1252596/

….while Iran threatens to attack those ships – https://nypost.com/2026/04/11/world-news/iran-threatens-to-attack-any-us-navy-ships-that-enter-the-strait-of-hormuz/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….and it is more clear that Iran has lost the oil fight – https://x.com/zriboua/status/2043363477725819010?s=20

You can end DoomScrolling brain rot in two weeks – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/two-week-break-reverses-social-media-brain-rot-study/

Despite their denials, left acknowledges that illegal aliens have been getting welfare

Final order of removal has just been issued for Mahmoud Khalil after he LOST his appeal in court

“British” nationals with middle eastern names arrested at Northern border

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