Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/10/26: Melania, Trump Truth
Tony Katz and the Morning News with Craig Collins 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Melania Trump suddenly decides to give a televised address about Jeffrey Epstein
Blue Jays sell more than 102,000 hot dogs during special 77-cent promotion
Microsoft says you shouldn’t trust it’s AI assistant for important things.
Trump Truth on Iran not cooperating on the Strait of Hormuz
Bongino: The Dangers of AI
There’s a developing Super El Nino
Grilled Cheese sandwich day this Sunday
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