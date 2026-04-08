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$10k Oil Change Goes To Indiana’s Supreme Court

Have you ever had a car issue that left you feeling frustrated and confused? For one Indiana woman, a routine oil change turned into a two-year battle with a quick oil change place, culminating in a Supreme Court case. Tony Katz shares this wild story and explores the underlying fears and concerns that make it so relatable.

The woman in question took her 2013 Chevy Equinox to a popular oil change spot, expecting a straightforward service. However, a few days later, her car’s lights started flickering, and she discovered that the oil had been completely drained. Despite no visible leaks, the engine needed a costly replacement, totaling $10,000 in repairs. This led to a lengthy legal battle, with the case now reaching the Indiana Supreme Court.

Tony Katz shares his thoughts on this bizarre situation, saying, “This story is certifiable. It’s the sum of all fears in that regard.” He emphasizes the importance of being aware of the risks involved in car maintenance, especially when it comes to oil changes. “The great fear is that they’re gonna forget, you’re gonna drive away, and the cat wasn’t put back or what?” he jokes.

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The case highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the service industry. As Tony puts it, “There’s a lot of movement, and there’s like worrying, and there’s people underneath.” He notes that the situation is a reminder to be vigilant and ask questions when dealing with car maintenance, especially when it comes to oil changes.

The story also raises questions about the responsibility of service providers and the importance of clear communication. Tony remarks, “And then someone showing me a dirty oil filter. I don’t know what an oil filter is, but they’re telling me I need another one for $72.99. I have no idea how much oil filter is. And so I’m like, ‘Are they taking me for a ride?'”

This episode is a must-listen for anyone who’s ever felt taken advantage of or frustrated with a service provider. Tony Katz’s engaging storytelling and insightful commentary make this episode a compelling listen. If you’re curious about the oil change debate and the lessons it teaches, tune in to hear Tony’s thoughts and the surprising twists in this real-life case. Listen to the full episode to discover the details of this wild story and the underlying concerns that make it so relatable.

Listen to the “$10k Oil Change Goes To Indiana’s Supreme Court” discussion in full here: