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Conspiracy Corner With Carl

The Deep State Is Firmly In Control

If only Trump was as hawkish against the Deep State as he is against Iran

Published on April 6, 2026

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  • Deep state manipulates politicians and public through coercion and intimidation to maintain power.
  • Supreme Court criticized for flawed logic in upholding birthright citizenship, undermining Trump's agenda.
  • Concern that even Trump fears deep state more than foreign threats, highlighting their influence.
Senate Luncheons 3/24/26
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The Deep State Is Firmly In Control

Producer Carl, a vigilant observer of the forces seeking to undermine American institutions joins Ethan Hatcher dives into the latest developments in the battle for election integrity, the Supreme Court’s handling of birthright citizenship, and the role of the deep state in shaping our country’s future.

Producer Carl’s pessimistic outlook for this week’s news is well-founded, as we discuss the Senate’s lack of action on the SAVE Act, which aims to protect election integrity by ensuring that only citizens can vote. “The deep state has been flexing its muscles this week as an omnipresent reminder that the anti-American power-hungry global oligarchy are really pulling the strings behind the scenes,” Producer Carl notes. This sentiment is echoed in the Supreme Court’s seeming willingness to strike down Donald Trump’s challenge to birthright citizenship, which rewards immigration lawbreakers by giving them a “golden ticket” to our welfare system through illicit anchor babies.

One of the most striking aspects of our conversation is the way the deep state uses its influence to manipulate politicians and the public. Producer Carl shares a telling anecdote about how it’s rumored that politicians are often shown “the actual film footage of JFK in 1963” to illustrate the futility of challenging the system. This chilling example highlights the deep state’s willingness to use coercion and intimidation to maintain its grip on power.

We also discuss the role of the Supreme Court in shaping our country’s future. Producer Carl is critical of the Court’s handling of the birthright citizenship case, citing the tortured logic used by Justice Katanji Brown Jackson to justify the practice. “It’s just it’s obscene, Carl, and it’s so frustrating to see them fact that I would expect that out of Brown or a court justice that was appointed by a Democrat,” he says. This sentiment is echoed in the Court’s seeming willingness to undermine the Trump administration’s efforts to protect American citizens.

Throughout our conversation, Producer Carl emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant and aware of the deep state’s influence. “The point is, is that Donald Trump, clearly, by his actions, is more afraid of the deep state than he is of the terrorist Islamist in Iran,” he notes. This observation highlights the deep state’s ability to manipulate even those who claim to be its opponents.

If you’re concerned about the direction of our country and the forces seeking to undermine its institutions, this episode is a must-listen. Producer Carl’s insights and analysis provide a sobering look at the challenges we face and the importance of staying informed and engaged. Tune in to hear the full conversation and discover the ways in which the deep state is shaping our country’s future.

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Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

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