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Savannah Guthrie Returns to The ‘Today’ Show

Authorities believe 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will.

Published on April 6, 2026

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Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 06, 2026
Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

NEW YORK, NY –– Savannah Guthrie is back at the anchor desk, co-hosting NBC’s Today show.

She’d been on leave ever since her mother Nancy disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona back in February.

Authorities believe 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will but they have yet to turn up any solid leads.

As she opened the show this morning, Savannah acknowledged that it was “good to be home,” before getting straight to business, saying “ready or not, let’s do the news.”

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