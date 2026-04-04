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Second Fatal Shooting This Week Reported on Indy’s West Side

IMPD said a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in a neighborhood just northeast of the airport.

Published on April 4, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the west side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the 5600 block of Oliver Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. for a call of a person shot.

IMPD located a man who had been shot and later died.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

This is the second fatal shooting to happen on the city’s west side this week. A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Thursday night.

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