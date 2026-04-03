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IMPD: 1 Killed in West Side Shooting

A man died Thursday night after being shot following a disturbance at a home on the west side of Indianapolis.

Published on April 3, 2026

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Current image: A photo of an IMPD car at a house

INDIANAPOLIS — A Thursday night shooting on the west side of Indianapolis left one man dead.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Leisure Manor. Once they got there, they found a man who had been shot and was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has since identified the man killed as 24-year-old Xavier Derryl Brown-Douglas.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said they believe shots were fired inside a home following a disturbance between two people.

“Unfortunately, one of the individuals or both of the individuals resorted to some type of gun violence,” said Capt. Weilhammer.

IMPD said a person of interest was detained at the scene, but they were later released after police consulted with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

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