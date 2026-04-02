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Prevent Child Abuse Indiana at the Statehouse

Published on April 2, 2026

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Prevent Child Abuse Indiana at Statehouse
Source: The Villages of Indiana / The Villages of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – As the calendar turns to April, the Indiana Statehouse became a focal point for child advocacy on Wednesday morning. State leaders, educators, and safety experts gathered in the North Atrium to officially launch Child Abuse Prevention Month, issued with a stark warning regarding the evolving digital threats facing Hoosier youth.

The event, led by Prevent Child Abuse Indiana (PCAIN)—a division of The Villages of Indiana—highlighted the critical necessity of community-wide vigilance. This year’s kickoff centered heavily on the “Eyes on the Child” campaign, which urges active supervision to combat two of the most urgent risks to children today: physical dangers like drowning and the invisible, predatory world of online exploitation.

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) took center stage to address the shifting landscape of student safety. Jacqueline Kronk, Chief of Strategy Officer, detailed how Indiana schools are pivoting to incorporate robust internet safety protocols.

The urgency of this focus is backed by staggering national data. In 2024 alone, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 20 million reports of suspected online sexual exploitation. These reports encompass nearly 30 million distinct incidents involving trafficking, enticement, and explicit content.

“Online exploitation has become an increasingly urgent concern as children spend more time in digital spaces,” PCAIN leaders noted, emphasizing that the “digital front door” of a home is often the most vulnerable point of entry for predators.

Reflecting on 2024: The Cost of Silence
The gathering served as a somber reminder of the stakes involved. According to the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) 2024 Annual Report, officials investigated 276 child deaths last year where abuse or neglect was suspected.

Shannon Schumacher, President and CEO of The Villages of Indiana, was joined by DCS Chief Deputy Director Jennifer Dorfmeyer and abuse survivor and advocate JoAnn Crouch to underscore that prevention is not just a policy—it is a community obligation.

“Eyes on the Child”
Nicholle Probst, PCAIN’s Senior Director of Childhood Development and Safety, spoke on the Eyes on the Child initiative. The campaign’s core message is simple: active supervision. Whether at the community pool or on a smartphone in a bedroom, the campaign provides resources for caregivers to identify red flags before a crisis occurs.

Community members are encouraged to participate in prevention events scheduled throughout the month of April. A full list of local activities can be found on the PCAIN Events Page.

How to Report Child Abuse or Neglect:
In Indiana, every citizen is a mandated reporter. If you have reason to believe a child is a victim of abuse or neglect, you must report it. Failure to do so is a Class B misdemeanor.
Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 800-800-5556
Availability: 24/7, 365 days a year.
Note: Anonymous reports are accepted.

For more information on internet safety resources and local prevention efforts, visit Prevent Child Abuse Indiana at https://www.pcain.org

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