Fire Reported at Fort Wayne Bar Where Man was Beaten Last Summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A fire broke out Wednesday night at a Fort Wayne bar where a man was beaten last summer.

Firefighters responded to Pike’s Pub on the southwest side of the city.

No other information about the blaze has been released at this time.

Last year, six men associated with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club were arrested and charged in June for beating up a black man at the pub in May. The incident was caught on video.

Pre-trial conferences for the six men are scheduled for this month.