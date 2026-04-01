Source: PHOTO: Getty Images

Todd Rokita: Indiana Revoking CDLs For Illegal Aliens

In a bold move to prioritize public safety, the state of Indiana has implemented a new law that prohibits illegal immigrants from obtaining commercial driver’s licenses. In this episode of our podcast, Tony Katz was joined by Todd Rokita, the Attorney General of Indiana, to discuss the reasoning behind this legislation and its potential impact.

The law, which went into effect on April 1st, has three main components. Firstly, it immediately revokes the commercial driver’s licenses of illegal immigrants, ensuring that those who are not in the country legally cannot operate large vehicles. Secondly, it strengthens the English proficiency requirement for CDLs, recognizing that language barriers can be a significant safety concern. Lastly, it holds truck driving schools and employers accountable for knowingly hiring or employing individuals with invalid licenses.

Todd Rokita explains that the law is a direct response to the tragic loss of life caused by drivers who are not authorized to operate commercial vehicles. “You remember back at the Stay of the Union when President Trump said, hey, illegal alien truck drivers should have their licenses revoked. Well, Indiana is the first state in the Union to do that.” He emphasizes that the law is not just about enforcement, but about protecting the citizens of Indiana and the country as a whole.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One of the key concerns surrounding this law is the issue of prosecution. As Todd Rokita notes, “it’s up to the prosecutors to file the criminal charges” in cases where drivers are found to be operating with invalid licenses. This means that the Attorney General’s office does not have the authority to prosecute these cases, leaving it up to local prosecutors to decide whether to pursue charges.

Despite this limitation, Todd Rokita is confident that the law will make a significant difference in keeping the roads safer. He also highlights the importance of collaboration between the state’s BMV and ICE to ensure that the list of ineligible drivers is kept up to date. “The BMV is going to work with ICE to make sure that list stays clean,” he says.

As we explore the complexities of this law, it’s clear that the issue of driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants is a pressing concern that affects not just Indiana, but the entire country. By taking a proactive approach to addressing this issue, Indiana is setting a precedent for other states to follow.

If you’re interested in learning more about this important legislation and its potential impact, tune in to this episode of our podcast. Listen to Todd Rokita’s insights on the law and its implementation, and discover how Indiana is taking a stand to protect its citizens.

Listen to the “Todd Rokita: Indiana Revoking CDLs For Illegal Aliens” discussion in full here: