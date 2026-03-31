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Casey Daniels

Fur Real: Why Pet Care Costs Are Climbing So High

Pet care costs are rising fast—here’s how owners can manage expenses.

Published on March 31, 2026

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Close-up of a happy dog being gently petted by its owner on a cozy bed, highlighting affection and pet care at home
Source: MR-MENG / Getty

Rising pet care costs are putting financial pressure on owners, with one in five carrying at least $2,000 in pet-related debt, according to MetLife Pet Insurance.

For Jeanne Warsaw, who owns two cats, Idris and Elba, even routine veterinary visits have become more expensive. What once cost $50 has now doubled.

“If you do get one that does — at an early age develop issues like Elba has — which she has seizures, so she’s epileptic, and she has some skin conditions, I would say that the first month that we adopted her we did spend close to $1,000,” she said.

Beyond medical care, Warsaw says food prices have also climbed.

“Food has gone up because today there’s so many varieties of more healthy options,” she said. “There’s a lot of specific diet options too if your cat has kidney disease, thyroid, diabetes.”

Data from Rover shows pet ownership costs rose by as much as 10% over the past year. Lifetime care is now estimated at about $32,000 for a cat and $35,000 for a dog.

Paula Fasseas, co-founder of Paws Chicago, a nonprofit animal welfare organization that runs one of the nation’s largest no-kill shelters and veterinary clinics, is concerned that higher costs are forcing more people to give up their pets.

“Ownership relinquishment at animal care and control has been going up 20% every year,” she said.

So far this year, Paws Chicago has reported a 28% increase in pet surrenders.

Fasseas points to rising medical expenses as a major factor.

“The whole business model has changed and now it’s big corporations buying these vet clinics out and it’s just different pricing,” she said.

Tips for cutting down on costs

Despite the rising expenses, there are ways for pet owners to save.

Fasseas recommends looking online for financial assistance and being selective with care.

“As far as vaccinations, make sure you’re just doing the mandatory ones — you don’t always have to do everything,” she said. “So, we always have supplies available for people that need help.”

She also noted that many community clinics, including Paws Chicago, offer free or low-cost spaying and neutering.

“When you adopt from a shelter, you’re getting all the medical, the vaccinations, it’s spayed and neutered,” Fasseas said. “Right there you’ve saved thousands of dollars.”

Preventative care — such as dental cleanings, annual checkups, and vaccinations — can help avoid more expensive treatments later. Pet insurance is another option, though it can be costly and often excludes pre-existing conditions.

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