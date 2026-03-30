He Saw It First: The Coach Who Knew Braylon Mullins Was Special

There is always a stand-out during March Madness. The hero of this year’s NCAA tournament is none other than Hoosier Braylon Mullins.

UConn’s Braylon Mullins has become a March Madness legend overnight. The freshman buried a last-second 35-footer to secure a 73-72 victory against Duke, sending UConn to the Final Four. Let’s repeat that- Mullin’s pulled up from 35 feet to sink the game winning shot with 0.3 seconds remaining on the clock!

Mullins’ historic shot is being shared all over online with awe and excitement.

What’s even more special is Braylon is from Indiana and gets to return back home to the Hoosier State to compete in NCAA’S Final Four this weekend.

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We got a chance to talk to someone who has had a front row seat to Mullins’ career, his former middle school and high school basketball coach Luke Meredith.

Meredith tells the Hammer and Nigel show that Braylon’s talent isn’t the only thing that separated him from his other players, it was his work ethic and humble demeaner. He even shared a nickname he gave his star player, “BMF (Bad Mofo) and how he’d encourage him to bring out his confidence on the court. “I’d have to tell him, ‘I need the BMF to come out, let him know who you are.'”

From raw talent to NCAA star, the former Greenfield Central basketball coach shares his POV watching Braylon rise to one of the biggest college elites in a season.