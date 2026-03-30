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NWS: Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday in Indiana

Published on March 30, 2026

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Severe Weather Outlook
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are going up this week throughout Indiana, but there is the possibility for severe weather again this week.

“There is a small chance for severe weather Tuesday night. That’s mainly for northern Indiana. We’re looking at damaging winds and large hail,” said Kaci Fucson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Fucson says you need to watch out for rain and high wind gusts throughout the week.

“Rain chances begin late in the day on Tuesday. We’ve also got chances later in the day on Thursday,” said Fucson.

Temperatures will reach into the 70s and possibly even 80 for most of the week.

Fucson says, while the threat of a tornado, could always be there in situations like this, she doesn’t think it’s likely for this system.

“It’s definitely something that we always look out for as we look into the future,” said Fucson.

The National Weather Service also announced that frost/freeze headlines will be issued for all of central Indiana going forward through the spring as needed. Collaboration with ag partners has determined that vegetation growth is far enough along to be susceptible to freezing conditions.

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