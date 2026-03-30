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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Local Rabbi Blames Capitalism For Homelessness

Rabbi Aaron Spiegel says It's not people with mental health issues, or their substance abuse issues. It's not their fault. It's the system's fault

Published on March 30, 2026

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  • Homelessness is a systemic issue, not just personal mental health or addiction problems.
  • The only direct solution is providing permanent affordable housing, not blaming individuals.
  • Debate over government responsibility for housing versus emphasis on personal responsibility.
Homeless Encampment
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Local Rabbi Blames Capitalism For Homelessness

Rabbi Aaron Spiegel, executive director of the Greater Indianapolis Multi-Faith Alliance sparked a heated discussion about the root causes of homelessness and the role of personal responsibility.

Rabbi Spiegel’s argument is that homelessness isn’t just a result of mental health issues or substance abuse, but rather a systemic problem. “It’s not people with mental health, their substance abuse issues. It’s not their fault. It’s a system’s fault,” he said. This perspective is a far cry from the typical narrative that blames individuals for their circumstances.

But what’s even more striking is Rabbi Spiegel’s assertion that the solution to homelessness lies in providing affordable housing. “The only direct causation for homelessness is a lack of affordable housing. And the only direct proven solution is permanent housing,” he explained. This straightforward approach is refreshing, especially in a world where complex issues often get bogged down in nuance.

However, not everyone agrees with Rabbi Spiegel’s perspective. Our host, Tony Katz, pushed back on the idea that the government should provide housing for everyone. “You see, that’s exactly the bigotry that we’re discussing here. We can’t expect them to actually go about doing something to better themselves,” he said. This exchange highlights the tension between those who believe in personal responsibility and those who think systemic change is necessary.

The conversation also touched on the role of faith leaders in addressing social issues. Tony expressed his frustration with multi-faith alliances, which he believes often prioritize politics over genuine support. “I don’t need to hear about interfaith anythings. It’s all silly, it’s all political, it’s all nonsense,” he said.

Listen to the discussion “Local Rabbi Blames Capitalism For Homelessness” in full here:     

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