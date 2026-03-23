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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Why Would Any Business Stay In Chicago?

Indianapolis should proclaim itself the capital of the Midwest, if only we had some leadership here that could actually do it

Published on March 23, 2026

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Chicago Mayor Johnson And IL Governor Pritzker Address Reports Of Federal Deployments To The Chicago
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Why Would Any Business Stay In Chicago?

Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history, stunning architecture, and world-class sports teams. But, as Tony Katz points out on his podcast, there’s a darker side to this city. Tony Katz shares his thoughts on why Chicago is losing its appeal and why it’s time for a change.

Tony starts by highlighting the city’s financial struggles, including an $830 million bond deal with no principal payments for 20 years. He asks, “What are you doing in Chicago? Why would anybody be in Chicago?” It’s a question that gets to the heart of the city’s problems. Tony believes that Chicago is “destroying itself” and that it’s time for a new perspective.

One of the main issues Tony addresses is the city’s tax policies. He notes that hotel taxes are being raised to 19% to fund tourism marketing campaigns. It’s a move that seems counterintuitive, especially considering the city’s financial struggles. Tony asks, “Hey, great city, not a safe city and absolutely horrifically run city. A city where we should be eating their lunch.” It’s a scathing critique, but one that highlights the need for change.

Tony also touches on the topic of sports teams in Chicago. He believes that the city’s teams, including the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bulls, should consider relocating to Indiana. It’s a bold statement, but one that sparks an interesting discussion. Tony argues that Indiana is a more attractive option for businesses and individuals, with a lower cost of living and a more favorable business climate.

Listen to the “Why Would Any Business Stay In Chicago?” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Anti-ICE protestors at Monument Circle

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