“I’m P***ed!”: Board President Slams Clinton Co. Sheriff Scandal

Source: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office / Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKFORT, IN – The tension within the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reached a fever pitch during the March 18 meeting of the Sheriff’s Merit Board, as new voices emerged to explain what they describe as a “toxic environment” and a “one-sided narrative” regarding ongoing misconduct investigations.

While the meeting was originally centered on an internal investigation into Capt. Matt Myers, the public comment session quickly pivoted into a scathing indictment of Sheriff Richard Kelly and Jail Matron Ashley Kelly, who are already facing criminal charges for official misconduct and conflict of interest.

“Quit Asking the Women of This Department”

The meeting began with an emotional plea for privacy and professional respect from Jannine Rule, who identified herself as a civilian who has been repeatedly harassed by the public due to the department’s refusal to name the female employee involved in the Myers investigation.

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“I am a civilian female who has been asked repeatedly over the last several months if I am a civilian female having the affair—and I’m not,” she testified. “It is unfair that we as women walk into this department and are looked at and are asked this question… because it’s assumed. Please quit asking the women of this department if it’s them.”

A “One-Sided Narrative” and Accusations of Bias

The most explosive testimony came from Lisa Myers, the wife of Capt. Matt Myers. She accused Sheriff Kelly of protecting his wife, Matron Ashley Kelly, while aggressively pursuing her husband.

“The investigation as it stands appears to be presented as a one-sided narrative,” Myers told the board. “It’s my expectation that the matters… be reviewed with the same level of diligence and objectivity so that no appearance of bias or selective scrutiny exist.”

Myers further claimed that her attempts to file a formal complaint against Ashley Kelly were being blocked by the Sheriff himself. “I’ve been advised that Sheriff Kelly is not allowing the formal complaint that I submitted regarding Matron Ashley Kelly to be investigated,” she stated.

She also referenced a “history of misconduct” involving the Matron and a former deputy, noting that while the deputy was investigated and forced to resign, “Ashley was never investigated.”

Merit Board President: “I Am Pissed”

The frustration wasn’t limited to the public. Merit Board President Mark Palmer reached a breaking point during a discussion regarding the department’s delay in releasing public records and videos.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m pissed off right now. I’m pissed. This is ridiculous,” Palmer shouted. “I’m here one hour a month, and I hear all the grumblings… This is wrong. Sheriff, how long should this take? This is crap.”

The Investigation Goes Criminal

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the investigation into Capt. Myers has been partially turned over to the Indiana State Police (ISP). Sheriff Kelly noted that because the investigation may now involve “criminal matters,” the internal department probe must pause.

“The process currently is that it’s been turned over to the Indiana State Police,” Kelly told the board. “I won’t comment on any of that because it’s their investigation as far as if it’s gonna turn into a criminal matter.”

When questioned about why Capt. Myers has been reassigned to a different part of the facility while the female civilian employee remains in her original role, Kelly cited “merit standards” that only applied to Myers’ position.

A Growing “Snowball Effect”

The latest meeting adds a fresh layer of complexity to a department already reeling from a $329,000 civil judgment against the Kellys for the misuse of jail commissary funds. See previous article on this HERE. Despite the pending criminal trial scheduled for May and the mounting internal scandals, Ashley Kelly remains a candidate for Sheriff in the 2026 election.

As one detective noted during the meeting, “Timelines are affected” when outside agencies like the ISP get involved, meaning the residents of Clinton County may have to wait months for a resolution to the drama currently paralyzing their local law enforcement.