New Accusations Rock Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Source: Clinton County Sheriff’s Merit Board Meeting / Clinton County Sheriff’s Merit Board Meeting

FRANKFORT, IN — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is embroiled in a burgeoning scandal following a series of explosive accusations made during a Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on February 18, 2026.

Capt. Matt Myers is currently the subject of an internal investigation after a lifelong resident leveled formal complaints of “conduct unbecoming,” including accusations of on-duty sexual relations and public intoxication within the department’s walls.

The drama, however, appears to be only the latest layer in a “snowball effect” of controversy surrounding Sheriff Richard Kelly and his wife, Jail Matron Ashley Kelly.

Explosive Accusations at the Merit Board

During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Jeffrey Coomer took to the podium to break what he described as the “chatter amongst the community.” Coomer filed a formal complaint against Capt. Matt Myers, citing specific instances of misconduct that he claims have compromised the department’s integrity.

“Specifically, accusations involving of sex relations while on duty with a civilian female co-worker,” Coomer testified. “Also, accusations of arriving at the Sheriff’s Department intoxicated to sleep it off, which is reportedly contributing to the breakdown of a marriage.”

Coomer argued that for a leader in a command role, such behavior represents a gross misuse of public trust. “A captain is responsible for setting the example,” Coomer told the board. “When a leader’s conduct contradicts those expectations, credibility suffers.”

To ensure transparency, Coomer announced he is submitting an APRA (Access to Public Records Act) request for all audio and video related to the investigation.

A “Pattern of Behavior” Under the Kelly Administration

While the allegations against Capt. Myers are the current focus, Clinton County Commissioner President Jordan Brewer says the issues run much deeper, dating back to 2020. In an exclusive interview, Brewer described the ongoing situation as “embarrassing” for the county.

“It is a path that we’ve gone down since they’ve been in office,” Brewer said. “We’re eight years deep into where there’s always some level of investigation or lawsuit or constant issue that shines a black eye on our community because of their decisions and behavior.”

Brewer noted that the administration of Sheriff Richard Kelly and his wife, Ashley—who is currently running to succeed her husband as Sheriff—has been defined by “minutiae and drama” that bogs down county resources.

“There is no self-awareness to in belief that they have done anything wrong,” Brewer added. “Until either they are removed from office, leave office, or legislation changes… I don’t think there will be any change.”

The Commissary Fund Scandal & Civil Lawsuits

The investigation into Captain Myers unfolds against the backdrop of a major financial scandal involving Sheriff Richard Kelly and Jail Matron Ashley Kelly. A complaint filed by AG Todd Rokita seeks to recover public funds misused by the Kellys through their private company, Leonne LLC. Following a State Board of Accounts audit, a Tipton County judge ordered the couple and their private company, Leonne LLC, to repay more than $329,000 to the state.

The audit, covering 2019 through 2021, uncovered a pattern of unauthorized spending from the jail commissary fund:

Illegal Payments: $190,916 was funneled to Leonne LLC without a written contract, while over $32,000 was paid directly to Ashley Kelly.

The Judgment: On September 17, 2025, Judge Thomas Lett granted a partial summary judgment, ordering the Kellys to pay $219,634 in damages plus nearly $110,000 in investigative costs.

Misuse of Funds: Investigators say the commissary money was used for personal expenses, including the purchase of a 2021 GMC Yukon Denali.

Beyond the civil order to repay the funds, the Kellys face criminal prosecution. Special prosecutors have charged the pair with:

Official Misconduct

Conflict of Interest

Criminal Conversion

The charges stem from the Sheriff’s decision to hire his wife and direct public funds to their shared business, in violation of Indiana’s anti-nepotism and conflict-of-interest statutes. Both the Sheriff and his wife are due back in court in May. Despite the ongoing legal battle, Ashley Kelly has reportedly filed her candidacy for Clinton County Sheriff in the 2026 election.

The Road Ahead

The Merit Board is currently overseeing the investigation into Capt. Myers, while the civilian employee involved falls under the county’s handbook policy. President Brewer confirmed that the county is waiting for the internal investigation to play out before taking further action.

“This accusations are very serious,” Brewer concluded. “It’s a pattern of decisions and behavior by Rich and Ashley Kelly since the inception of their time in office… it just continues to be a snowball effect of issue after issue.”

We reached out to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for official comment; however, our request has not yet been returned.