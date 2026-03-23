IMPD: Man Hurt in Riverside Park Shooting

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt in a shooting Sunday night near Riverside Park on Indianapolis’ near northwest side.

Police say they got the call around 8 p.m. at West 25th Street and Riverside Drive East, right by the park. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Right now, detectives have only a vague description of a suspect and no solid leads. Officials haven’t shared any more details about what led to the shooting.