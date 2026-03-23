Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD: Man Hurt in Riverside Park Shooting

Right now, detectives have only a vague description of a person who fired shots.

Published on March 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD Patrol Car
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt in a shooting Sunday night near Riverside Park on Indianapolis’ near northwest side.

Police say they got the call around 8 p.m. at West 25th Street and Riverside Drive East, right by the park. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Right now, detectives have only a vague description of a suspect and no solid leads. Officials haven’t shared any more details about what led to the shooting.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy’s Record Heat Fades, Storm Chances Ahead

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Man Hurt in Riverside Park Shooting

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - St. Louis
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Purdue Advances to Sweet 16 With Win Over Miami

J.D. Ford
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford Unveils Social Security Plan

NWS: Severe Weather Potential
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Sunday’s Severe Weather Outlook; Temperature Drop

ICEProtest_SP_03.jpg
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Faith Leaders, Protesters March to Indiana Statehouse to Rally Against ICE Policies

Business problems, exhausted businessman troubled and challenged with project deadline
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana Ranks 41st Nationally for Burnout Risk

State Police: Drugs and Gun
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

California Man Arrested After Half-Million Dollar Meth Bust

Indy East Side Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Dead, Two Women Injured After Shooting in Indy

WISH-TV
Local  |  WISH-TV

One Dead, One Critical After Shooting at Northside Indy Funeral

Sunday Weather Threat
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sunday Storm Alert: High Heat Followed by Severe Weather Threat

Banks on Senate Floor
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Banks: DHS Shutdown “Political Games” Risking Security

Image of Indianapolis International Airport Decor for Taylor Swift
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Hit After Hit”: Indy TSA Agent Shares Shutdown Struggle

IMPD arrest
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Arrested After Several Armed Business Robberies

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close