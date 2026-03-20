Indiana’s Missing-Person Database Criticized for Gaps

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INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s missing-persons database gives the public very little to work with, and advocates say that’s making it harder to find people who go missing.

The state’s site is currently a PDF with an alphabetical list of names, birth dates, investigating agencies, and the last date someone was seen. It doesn’t include photos, descriptions, or details about the circumstances of a disappearance, and some people appear twice.

Megan Tomlinson, who runs Silver Lining of Hope and is close to the family of Hailey Buzbee, says a more detailed database might have helped locate Buzbee sooner. The 17-year-old left her Fishers home in January to meet someone she met online and was found dead in Ohio a month later.

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Most other states have searchable databases with photos and biographical info. Missouri, for example, lets people sort cases and see pictures when available.

Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, says lawmakers are considering changes as part of a summer study committee on missing people. Assignments are expected in the next few weeks, with meetings likely starting in July or August.

Tomlinson and the Buzbee family raised concerns during the 2026 legislative session and plan to continue pushing for updates.

Indiana also uploads some cases to the federal NamUs database, which provides more detail but has limits on what cases can be included.

The Indiana State Police declined to comment.

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