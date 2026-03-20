Councilman Keith Graves Praises Marriott East Reopening

Source: Indianapolis Marriott East / Dittoe Public Relations

INDIANAPOLIS — A landmark of the city’s East Side is stepping into a new era. Following more than a year of construction, the Indianapolis Marriott East officially celebrated its grand re-opening Thursday, showcasing a comprehensive $25 million interior renovation designed to anchor the community’s economic future.

The revitalization of the property, located at 7202 East 21st Street, touches nearly every corner of the guest experience. From high-tech meeting hubs to “nutritious culinary delights,” the investment signals a major bet on the continued growth of the East Side.

The project overhauled all 315 guest rooms within the Marriott hotel (part of a larger 497-room complex) and modernized 90,000 square feet of functional meeting space. The upgrades also include a brand-new indoor pool and a refurbished 24-hour fitness center.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For District 9 City Councilman Keith Graves, the renovation is deeply personal. A native of the area, Graves spoke passionately at the ribbon-cutting about what this investment represents for his constituents.

“The $25 million renovation of the Indianapolis Marriott East sends a message that I’ve been championing for years: The East Side is worth the investment,” Graves said. “It tells our residents and our business owners that this community is ready. It’s ready for growth, for opportunity, and whatever is next.”

Economic Ripples and Local Impact

The hotel has long served as a primary hub for conventions and social gatherings on the edge of the city. By upgrading its infrastructure, officials believe the Marriott East will attract a higher volume of national conferences, which in turn fuels local vendors, transportation services, and small businesses.

“With modernization of these guest rooms and meeting space, we’re not just improving the building,” Graves noted. “We’re strengthening our ability to attract conferences, support local businesses, and create economic opportunities that ripple throughout our neighborhoods.”

Timothy Wagner, General Manager of the Indianapolis Marriott East, echoed that sentiment, noting that the property must evolve alongside the city. “Just as Indianapolis has grown from 50 years ago, this hotel has changed too and grown,” Wagner said.

A significant portion of the “new” Marriott East experience centers on the Skylight Bistro & Wine Bar. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Manny Hodge, the on-site dining destination has re-imagined its menu to feature innovative twists on classic entrees and a specialty cocktail list.

“The beautifully renovated dining and lounge spaces create an atmosphere that truly elevates every experience,” said Hodge.

The “East Side Momentum”

The renovation is part of a broader trend of revitalization in the area. Councilman Graves credited the partnership between local leadership and private developers for making the East Side nearly “unrecognizable” compared to a decade ago.

“We’re seeing real momentum… from infrastructure improvements and neighborhood revitalization, and today is another powerful step forward,” Graves added. “Your investment is not just in a property. It’s a true tool on the East Side, and I’m proud to stand here with you as you continue moving this community forward.”

The Indianapolis Marriott East remains a strategic choice for travelers, situated just minutes from the Bottleworks District, Lucas Oil Stadium, and the heart of Downtown Indianapolis.