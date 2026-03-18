Dubois County Bank Robbery, Home Invasion Resolved After 25 Years

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — A cold case investigation in Dubois County has been solved after 25 years.

Indiana State Police said the armed man who robbed the Holland National Bank in Ferdinand and held a mother and child at gunpoint has been identified.

On the morning of Sept. 1, 2000, ISP said the suspect, wearing a nylon mask and a baseball cap, approached a home on Ferdinand Road Northwest where a mother and her son were. The boy was standing outside the house near his mother’s vehicle when the man, armed with a gun and carrying a bag, took the child by the hand and told him to come with him to the back of the house.

Police said that the two went to the back of the home, where the child’s mother came out the back door. The suspect then went inside and told the mother and child that no one would be hurt if they did what he said.

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The suspect then restrained the mother and child using plastic ties. He bound their hands behind their backs and forced them into a closet with their mouths taped shut.

While tying the mother’s feet, investigators said the suspect dripped blood onto her ankle. Law enforcement preserved a swab of that blood as evidence.

The mother and child eventually freed themselves and went to a neighbor for help. Soon after, the woman reported to police what had happened.

Officers had already been dispatched to the Ferdinand Road Northwest address after determining that the suspect had used the woman’s vehicle to rob the Holland National Bank in Ferdinand.

A bank employee dialed 911 and was able to describe the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number, which came back to the mother’s address. The bank also said the suspect was wearing dark pantyhose over his head, holding a small handgun in one hand, and carrying an object that looked like a possible explosive device in the other hand.

In 2024, the case was given to the Indiana State Police Cold Case Unit. After seeking funding with Seasons of Justice, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing funding for investigative agencies and families for unsolved violent crimes, the unknown DNA sample was sent to Parabon NanoLabs Inc for genetic genealogy testing.

The results from the test were forwarded to the Indiana State Police Genealogist, who was able to narrow down who the suspect was to three brothers, two of whom lived in Ferdinand at the time of the robbery. Detectives said the living brother, who lives in Dubois County, was ruled out as the suspect.

“Although the remaining individuals of interest are deceased and unable to provide DNA samples, the investigation has now reached a conclusion based on the available evidence,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis.

“This resolution reflects the dedication and persistence of law enforcement agencies over the past two decades and the powerful impact of evolving forensic technology,” Sgt. Davis said. “Most importantly, it brings long-awaited answers and peace of mind to the victims, their families, and the residents of Ferdinand and Dubois County.”