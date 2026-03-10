Andre Carson Is Okay With Opportunities For Fraud

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

In a scathing critique of the Save America Act, Congressman Andre Carson‘s comments have sparked outrage and debate. We’re diving into the controversy and exploring the implications of his words.

Congressman Carson’s comments have been widely criticized, with many accusing him of perpetuating hate and misinformation. Host Tony Katz is not holding back, calling out the Congressman’s remarks as “gross, disgusting, and despicable.” “You’re saying that black and brown and women Hoosiers are not capable of getting an ID,” Tony says. “Why would you let him call you stupid? Tell him to shut his mouth, stand up, stand up for yourself, stand up for your kids, stand up for something.”

Tony’s passionate response highlights the tension between the Congressman’s words and the values of equality and respect. He’s not afraid to call out the hypocrisy and double standards at play. “You’re fine with possible fraud taking place because we’re not checking who is voting, we’re not checking IDs,” Tony says. “He’s fine with it. I don’t know why he’s fine with it. It’s pretty gross thing to be fine with.”

The Save America Act has been touted as a way to keep elections safe:

But Congressman Carson’s comments suggest that it’s actually about restricting the right to vote. (Democrats are) adamant that this is a clear case of Jim Crow 2.0, and that the bill is designed to disenfranchise certain groups.

“This is crazy,” he says. “Women aren’t smart enough to get an ID? This is insane.”

As the debate rages on, it’s clear that the stakes are high. The Save America Act has the potential to impact the lives of countless individuals, and it’s up to us to speak out against hate and misinformation. Tony’s passionate response is a call to action, urging listeners to stand up for what’s right and demand better from our leaders.

In this episode, we’re exploring the controversy surrounding the Save America Act and Congressman Andre Carson’s comments. We’re talking about the implications of his words, the tension between equality and respect, and the importance of standing up for what’s right. If you’re interested in learning more about this critical issue and hearing Tony’s unfiltered thoughts, tune in to the full segment.

Listen to the “Andre Carson Is Okay With Opportunities For Fraud discussion in full here: