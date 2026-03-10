Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Andre Carson Is Okay With Opportunities For Fraud

Andre Carson is fine with possible fraud taking place because we're not checking who is voting, we're not checking ID

Published on March 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Congressman Carson's remarks are criticized as 'gross, disgusting, and despicable' for suggesting certain groups can't get IDs.
  • The Save America Act is touted as election security, but seen by Democrats as voter suppression targeting marginalized groups.
  • The debate highlights the tension between equality and respect, as listeners are urged to stand up for what's right.
Lawmakers Launch The Congressional Hip Hop Power And Justice Task Force
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

In a scathing critique of the Save America Act, Congressman Andre Carson‘s comments have sparked outrage and debate. We’re diving into the controversy and exploring the implications of his words.

Congressman Carson’s comments have been widely criticized, with many accusing him of perpetuating hate and misinformation. Host Tony Katz is not holding back, calling out the Congressman’s remarks as “gross, disgusting, and despicable.” “You’re saying that black and brown and women Hoosiers are not capable of getting an ID,” Tony says. “Why would you let him call you stupid? Tell him to shut his mouth, stand up, stand up for yourself, stand up for your kids, stand up for something.”

Tony’s passionate response highlights the tension between the Congressman’s words and the values of equality and respect. He’s not afraid to call out the hypocrisy and double standards at play. “You’re fine with possible fraud taking place because we’re not checking who is voting, we’re not checking IDs,” Tony says. “He’s fine with it. I don’t know why he’s fine with it. It’s pretty gross thing to be fine with.”

The Save America Act has been touted as a way to keep elections safe:

But Congressman Carson’s comments suggest that it’s actually about restricting the right to vote. (Democrats are) adamant that this is a clear case of Jim Crow 2.0, and that the bill is designed to disenfranchise certain groups.

“This is crazy,” he says. “Women aren’t smart enough to get an ID? This is insane.”

As the debate rages on, it’s clear that the stakes are high. The Save America Act has the potential to impact the lives of countless individuals, and it’s up to us to speak out against hate and misinformation. Tony’s passionate response is a call to action, urging listeners to stand up for what’s right and demand better from our leaders.

In this episode, we’re exploring the controversy surrounding the Save America Act and Congressman Andre Carson’s comments. We’re talking about the implications of his words, the tension between equality and respect, and the importance of standing up for what’s right. If you’re interested in learning more about this critical issue and hearing Tony’s unfiltered thoughts, tune in to the full segment.

Listen to the “Andre Carson Is Okay With Opportunities For Fraud discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Max Boot: Khamenei’s Son Being Named the New Supreme Leader of Iran Is ‘Clearly a Rebuke of President Trump’

Today on the Marketplace:    Who needs a change dish, anymore?

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Grey’s Anatomy

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Toll Road
Local  |  Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s Application Details Need, Plan for I-70 Tolls

Young woman having therapy session with psychology professional
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Faces Mental Health Care Provider Shortage

Eco green earth environment concept. Hand with growing tree on earth day with sunlight bokeh in morning. Save world energy protect by plant tree in soil and watering.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Lawrence Selected for State Climate Fellowship Program to Support Urban Forestry Efforts

D'Angelo Smith
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion County Inmate Convicted of Strangling Cellmate to Death

I-65 Safety and Efficiency Project
Local  |  Staff

Closures Coming Soon to I-65 in Downtown Indianapolis

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett and Community Partners Discuss Youth Safety Plans

Aerial view of solar panels in a green field on a sunny day in Goshen, Indiana
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Can Solar Help Keep Indiana’s Electric Bills Down?

AT&T
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Mr. Watson, Come Here”: AT&T Marks 150 Years of the Telephone

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Heavy Rain, Hail, and Tornado Risk for Indiana Tonight

Town of Speedway
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Speedway Town Council Approves Wastewater Rate Increase

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

16-Year-Old Critically Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun: Plans to Hold Utility Companies & Data Centers Accountable

Man's Body Found in Floodwaters
Local  |  John Herrick

Body of Man Who Went Missing in Jackson County Floodwaters Has Been Found

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close