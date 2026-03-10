Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Reagan’s Commandment Does Not Apply To Diego Morales

Tony Katz, a well-known voice in Indiana politics, is not afraid to speak his mind and stand up for what he believes in.

Tony’s latest target is Diego Morales, a candidate for Secretary of State who’s been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

“I’m supposed to do what praise him, want him back,” Tony says, “I don’t know what the delegates are thinking, but it needs to be understood from the chattering classes that while you chatter, he’s the guy out there in the counties.” Tony’s not mincing words – he thinks Diego Morales is a bad candidate and a bad fit for the role.

But Tony’s not just criticizing Morales; he’s also offering a vision for what he thinks the Republican Party should stand for. “I want results,” he says. “If that’s too much too bad for you, don’t get involved in the game, baby, go do something else.” Tony’s passion is infectious, and it’s clear that he’s not just talking about politics – he’s talking about the kind of leadership he wants to see in Indiana.

One of the things that sets Tony apart is his willingness to engage with everyday people, rather than just the “chattering classes.” He’s excited to be speaking at the Morgan County Republicans’ Lincoln Day event and the Madison County President’s Day dinner, where he’ll be talking to people who are passionate about the issues. “That’s where it’s happening,” he says. “That’s where you have effect.”

Tony’s not afraid to call out his opponents, either – in this case, Micah Beckwith, the Lieutenant Governor who he thinks is more interested in being a podcaster than a leader.

Source: Diego Morales / SOSDiegoMorales/X

“He’s out there talking to people that the chattering classes don’t get to reach,” Tony says. “I am thrilled that next month I’m going to be speaking to the Morgan County Republicans at their Lincoln Day. Absolutely overjoyed by this.”

Throughout our conversation, Tony’s commitment to his values and his vision shines through. He’s not afraid to take a stand, even when it’s unpopular – and he’s not afraid to speak truth to power. If you’re looking for a dose of straight talk and a reminder that politics doesn’t have to be about compromise, this segment is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony Katz’s unfiltered thoughts on politics, leadership, and what it means to be a true public servant.

Listen to the “Reagan’s Commandment Does Not Apply To Diego Morales” discussion in full here: